According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have successfully attacked two areas of concentration of personnel and three other important facilities of the Russian army. Moreover, the defenders report the elimination of a significant number of Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- 230 combat clashes took place at the front with losses reported on the Russian Army's side.
- The ongoing conflict marks the 1465th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, with updates on the latest developments and efforts by Ukrainian defenders to protect their country.
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 27, 2026
The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/27/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,265,130 (+1,280) people
tanks — 11,706 (+2) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,097 (+6) units.
artillery systems — 37,631 (+17) units.
MLRS — 1,659 (+0) units.
Air defense means — 1,305 (+0) units.
aircraft — 435 (+0) units.
helicopters — 348 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 148,021 (+883) units.
cruise missiles — 4,384 (+37) units.
ships / boats — 29 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 80,180 (+116) units.
special equipment — 4,075 (+0) units.
In addition, we engaged 6,607 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,154 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 71 from multiple launch rocket systems.
