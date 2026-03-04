German leader Friedrich Merz, during his visit to the White House, told US President Donald Trump that Russia's war of aggression must end in such a way that Ukraine does not have to make painful territorial concessions.
Points of attention
- Media inquiries question the White House's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war in light of other international events, prompting Trump to assert the significance of resolving the conflict.
- The discussions between Merz and Trump highlight the urgency of ending the war in Ukraine while ensuring the country's sovereignty and security.
Merz tries to sway Trump to Ukraine's side
The German leader believes that potential territorial concessions by Ukraine to end the war are unacceptable.
Against this background, the media asked the head of the White House where on his list of priorities is currently the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, taking into account the American operation against Iran.
Donald Trump has begun to assert that this issue is still a top priority for him.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-