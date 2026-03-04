German leader Friedrich Merz, during his visit to the White House, told US President Donald Trump that Russia's war of aggression must end in such a way that Ukraine does not have to make painful territorial concessions.

Merz tries to sway Trump to Ukraine's side

The German leader believes that potential territorial concessions by Ukraine to end the war are unacceptable.

We all want this war to end as soon as possible. But Ukraine must preserve its territory and its security interests, and we will talk about that. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

Against this background, the media asked the head of the White House where on his list of priorities is currently the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, taking into account the American operation against Iran.

Donald Trump has begun to assert that this issue is still a top priority for him.