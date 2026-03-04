"It must preserve its territory." Merz made a clear demand to Trump regarding Ukraine
"It must preserve its territory." Merz made a clear demand to Trump regarding Ukraine

The White House
Merz tries to sway Trump to Ukraine's side
German leader Friedrich Merz, during his visit to the White House, told US President Donald Trump that Russia's war of aggression must end in such a way that Ukraine does not have to make painful territorial concessions.

Points of attention

  • Media inquiries question the White House's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war in light of other international events, prompting Trump to assert the significance of resolving the conflict.
  • The discussions between Merz and Trump highlight the urgency of ending the war in Ukraine while ensuring the country's sovereignty and security.

Merz tries to sway Trump to Ukraine's side

The German leader believes that potential territorial concessions by Ukraine to end the war are unacceptable.

We all want this war to end as soon as possible. But Ukraine must preserve its territory and its security interests, and we will talk about that.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

Against this background, the media asked the head of the White House where on his list of priorities is currently the end of Russia's war against Ukraine, taking into account the American operation against Iran.

Donald Trump has begun to assert that this issue is still a top priority for him.

"As for Russia and Ukraine, where is it on my list of priorities? Very high. I thought it would be one of the easiest. I've ended eight wars, and maybe one more," the US president repeated.

