Donald Trump's ally, Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham, has supported a large-scale US military operation against Iran. In fact, he has begun to claim that Cuba will be "next."
Points of attention
- The economic crisis in Cuba has deepened due to the US embargo on fuel supplies, leading to food and medicine shortages.
- Potential implications of US actions towards Cuba include threats of tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island as part of the pressure tactics.
The US may strike Cuba
In his opinion, the Iranian regime, which is the “mothership of international terrorism,” is about to fall.
What is important to understand is that in recent weeks, Cuba has faced increasing pressure from the White House.
The situation began to deteriorate sharply after the fall of the regime of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
Moreover, it is emphasized that the US embargo on fuel supplies has deepened the economic crisis in the country and worsened food and medicine shortages.
In fact, Trump is demanding that Cuba sever relations with "hostile countries" and terrorist groups, primarily Hezbollah and Hamas.
