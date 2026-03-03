"Cuba is next." Trump hinted at a new operation
World
"Cuba is next." Trump hinted at a new operation

The US may strike Cuba
Source:  The Hill

Donald Trump's ally, Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham, has supported a large-scale US military operation against Iran. In fact, he has begun to claim that Cuba will be "next."

  • The economic crisis in Cuba has deepened due to the US embargo on fuel supplies, leading to food and medicine shortages.
  • Potential implications of US actions towards Cuba include threats of tariffs on countries supplying oil to the island as part of the pressure tactics.

Cuba will be next. This communist dictatorship in Cuba will be followed. Their days are numbered.

In his opinion, the Iranian regime, which is the “mothership of international terrorism,” is about to fall.

The captain of the ship, the ayatollah, is dead as a stone, Graham emphasized.

What is important to understand is that in recent weeks, Cuba has faced increasing pressure from the White House.

The situation began to deteriorate sharply after the fall of the regime of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Moreover, it is emphasized that the US embargo on fuel supplies has deepened the economic crisis in the country and worsened food and medicine shortages.

In fact, Trump is demanding that Cuba sever relations with "hostile countries" and terrorist groups, primarily Hezbollah and Hamas.

Havana is under pressure in the form of tariffs, with the Trump administration threatening to impose tariffs on countries that directly or indirectly supply oil to Cuba, according to an executive order issued in January.

