Donald Trump's ally, Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham, has supported a large-scale US military operation against Iran. In fact, he has begun to claim that Cuba will be "next."

The US may strike Cuba

Cuba will be next. This communist dictatorship in Cuba will be followed. Their days are numbered. Lindsey Graham American Senator

In his opinion, the Iranian regime, which is the “mothership of international terrorism,” is about to fall.

The captain of the ship, the ayatollah, is dead as a stone, Graham emphasized.

What is important to understand is that in recent weeks, Cuba has faced increasing pressure from the White House.

The situation began to deteriorate sharply after the fall of the regime of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

Moreover, it is emphasized that the US embargo on fuel supplies has deepened the economic crisis in the country and worsened food and medicine shortages.

In fact, Trump is demanding that Cuba sever relations with "hostile countries" and terrorist groups, primarily Hezbollah and Hamas.