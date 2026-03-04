Tried to kill Trump. Hegset announced the elimination of the Iranian militant

The United States has eliminated the leader of an Iranian unit that tried to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

This was stated by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a press conference on March 4.

The leader of the unit that tried to assassinate President Trump was tracked down and killed. Iran tried to assassinate President Trump, but President Trump had the final say. Pete Hegset Head of the Pentagon

At the same time, he added that this was not the main goal of the operation against Iran.