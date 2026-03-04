Tried to kill Trump. Hegset announced the elimination of the Iranian militant
Tried to kill Trump. Hegset announced the elimination of the Iranian militant

Hegset
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

The United States has eliminated the leader of an Iranian unit that tried to assassinate US President Donald Trump.

Hegset announced the elimination of an Iranian militant who wanted to kill Trump

This was stated by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a press conference on March 4.

The leader of the unit that tried to assassinate President Trump was tracked down and killed. Iran tried to assassinate President Trump, but President Trump had the final say.

At the same time, he added that this was not the main goal of the operation against Iran.

Although this was by no means the primary objective of the operation—in fact, it was never mentioned by the president or anyone else—I and others made sure that those responsible for it ended up on the target list (the US — ed.).

