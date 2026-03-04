Tried to kill Trump. Hegset announced the elimination of the Iranian militant

The United States has eliminated the leader of an Iranian unit that tried to assassinate US President Donald Trump.
- Iranian militant leader who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been successfully eliminated by the United States.
- Confirmation of the operation came from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a press conference on March 4.
- The elimination was not the main goal of the operation against Iran, but those responsible were targeted and dealt with accordingly.
Hegset announced the elimination of an Iranian militant who wanted to kill Trump
This was stated by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a press conference on March 4.
At the same time, he added that this was not the main goal of the operation against Iran.
Although this was by no means the primary objective of the operation—in fact, it was never mentioned by the president or anyone else—I and others made sure that those responsible for it ended up on the target list (the US — ed.).
