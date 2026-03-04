US submarine torpedoes Iranian warship — Hegset
US submarine
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

The US military destroyed an Iranian ship in international waters using a torpedo.

Points of attention

  • The US military's torpedoing of an Iranian warship in international waters marks the first such sinking since World War II, emphasizing the gravity of the event.
  • Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed the US submarine's attack on the Iranian ship, highlighting the strategic importance for the US military and its commitment to winning conflicts.

US submarine sinks Iranian warship in international waters

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed that a US submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship that "felt safe in international waters."

This is the first sinking of an enemy ship by torpedo since World War II. As in that war, we are fighting to win.

Pete Hegset

Pete Hegset

Head of the Pentagon

On March 4, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry reported that a large-scale rescue operation was underway off the coast of the country in the area of the city of Galle after receiving a distress signal from the Iranian military frigate IRIS Dena.

The agency reported that there were about 180 people on board the ship. At the same time, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health confirmed the rescue of 32 crew members.

Reuters, citing anonymous sources in Sri Lanka's defense agencies, reported that the ship was attacked by a submarine, leaving 101 people missing and 78 injured.

At the same time, Sri Lankan Navy officials denied these reports, stating that no other ships or aircraft were spotted in the disaster area.

