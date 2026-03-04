US submarine torpedoes Iranian warship — Hegset

The US military destroyed an Iranian ship in international waters using a torpedo.
Points of attention
- The US military's torpedoing of an Iranian warship in international waters marks the first such sinking since World War II, emphasizing the gravity of the event.
- Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed the US submarine's attack on the Iranian ship, highlighting the strategic importance for the US military and its commitment to winning conflicts.
US submarine sinks Iranian warship in international waters
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed that a US submarine torpedoed an Iranian warship that "felt safe in international waters."
On March 4, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry reported that a large-scale rescue operation was underway off the coast of the country in the area of the city of Galle after receiving a distress signal from the Iranian military frigate IRIS Dena.
Reuters, citing anonymous sources in Sri Lanka's defense agencies, reported that the ship was attacked by a submarine, leaving 101 people missing and 78 injured.
At the same time, Sri Lankan Navy officials denied these reports, stating that no other ships or aircraft were spotted in the disaster area.