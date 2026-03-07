US President Donald Trump has evidence that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence to attack US troops in the Middle East. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon is not concerned because it is doing its job.

The US is ignoring Russia's involvement in the war in the Middle East

According to Hegset, the US president knows perfectly well who is talking to whom.

He also emphasized: anything that should not happen, whether publicly or through informal channels, is met with strong opposition.

We track everything and factor it into our combat plans. We're putting other guys in danger, and that's our job. So we're not worried about it. The only ones who need to worry right now are the Iranians who think they're going to survive. Pete Hegset US Secretary of Defense

The head of the US defense department began to claim that Trump had formed "unique relationships" with many world leaders.

According to Hegseth, this gives the US president the opportunity to achieve results that are unavailable to other politicians.