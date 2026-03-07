US President Donald Trump has evidence that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence to attack US troops in the Middle East. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon is not concerned because it is doing its job.
Points of attention
- The Defense Secretary suggests that President Trump's unique relationships with global leaders enable him to achieve results beyond the reach of other politicians.
- White House spokesperson dismisses concerns over Russian assistance to Iran, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to dismantle the Iranian regime as a priority.
The US is ignoring Russia's involvement in the war in the Middle East
According to Hegset, the US president knows perfectly well who is talking to whom.
He also emphasized: anything that should not happen, whether publicly or through informal channels, is met with strong opposition.
The head of the US defense department began to claim that Trump had formed "unique relationships" with many world leaders.
According to Hegseth, this gives the US president the opportunity to achieve results that are unavailable to other politicians.
Also interestingly, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that "frankly, it doesn't really matter as President Trump and the U.S. military are completely destroying the criminal Iranian terrorist regime."
