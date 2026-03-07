Pentagon not embarrassed by Russia helping Iran attack US troops
Category
World
Publication date

Pentagon not embarrassed by Russia helping Iran attack US troops

The US is ignoring Russia's involvement in the war in the Middle East
Читати українською
Source:  CBS News

US President Donald Trump has evidence that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence to attack US troops in the Middle East. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon is not concerned because it is doing its job.

Points of attention

  • The Defense Secretary suggests that President Trump's unique relationships with global leaders enable him to achieve results beyond the reach of other politicians.
  • White House spokesperson dismisses concerns over Russian assistance to Iran, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to dismantle the Iranian regime as a priority.

The US is ignoring Russia's involvement in the war in the Middle East

According to Hegset, the US president knows perfectly well who is talking to whom.

He also emphasized: anything that should not happen, whether publicly or through informal channels, is met with strong opposition.

We track everything and factor it into our combat plans. We're putting other guys in danger, and that's our job. So we're not worried about it. The only ones who need to worry right now are the Iranians who think they're going to survive.

Pete Hegset

Pete Hegset

US Secretary of Defense

The head of the US defense department began to claim that Trump had formed "unique relationships" with many world leaders.

According to Hegseth, this gives the US president the opportunity to achieve results that are unavailable to other politicians.

Also interestingly, White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said that "frankly, it doesn't really matter as President Trump and the U.S. military are completely destroying the criminal Iranian terrorist regime."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: the US first used the latest PrSM missiles against Iran
U.S. Central Command
PrSM
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin provides Iran with intelligence to strike US forces — insiders
Putin still intervened in the war in the Middle East
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump agrees only to Iran's unconditional surrender
Donald Trump
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?