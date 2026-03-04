Watch: the US first used the latest PrSM missiles against Iran
Watch: the US first used the latest PrSM missiles against Iran

U.S. Central Command
PrSM
Читати українською

The US struck Iran with PrSM missiles for the first time in history during a large-scale air operation.

Points of attention

  • The US utilized the latest PrSM missiles for the first time in history during a large-scale air operation against Iran, showcasing a new level of combat capabilities.
  • Operation Epic Fury demonstrated the successful testing of the PrSM high-precision missile, highlighting its effectiveness in neutralizing and suppressing targets.

Pentagon strikes Iran with latest PrSM missiles

Against the backdrop of the Israeli operation, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the first-ever combat use of PrSM precision missiles during Operation Epic Fury.

"I simply cannot help but be proud of our men and women in uniform who use innovation to create dilemmas for the enemy," commented CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper.

The Precision Missile (PrSM) is a new generation surface-to-surface weapon designed to neutralize and suppress targets using indirect fire missiles.

Thanks to the implementation of this system, the Commander of the Joint Forces will receive:

  • increased range of damage;

  • increased lethality and survivability of units;

  • increased rocket load.

Such enhanced capabilities are critical to successfully executing fire missions in support of operations in all domains.

