Iran fires missiles at British military bases

Iran has fired at least two missiles towards Cyprus in an attempt to hit British military bases there, British Defense Secretary John Healy said.
- The UK government has ordered defensive operations in response to the escalating situation, with calls for Iran to abandon its weapons programs.
- The missile strikes follow preemptive actions by the US and Israel targeting Iran's military infrastructure and leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
Iran is trying to drag Britain into war
Minister Gili believes that Iranian missiles were indeed trying to attack British bases.
He also stressed that Tehran's latest actions demonstrate "how indiscriminate Iranian revenge is."
The head of the Ministry of Defense confirmed that 300 British military personnel were near targets in Bahrain.
Journalists note that he spoke on the morning airwaves shortly after Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that official London had ordered "planes in the sky" over the Middle East to conduct defensive operations.
Healy reiterated the British leader's calls for Iran to stop missile strikes and "abandon its weapons programs."
