On March 1, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin expressed his outrage over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, he has not promised to take revenge on Israel and the United States for the destruction of one of their main allies.
Points of attention
- Putin highlighted Khamenei's role in strengthening Russian-Iranian relations and described him as an 'outstanding statesman' in Russia.
- The absence of a revenge pledge from Putin reflects the complexities of international relations and the delicate balance of power in the region.
Putin limited himself to a laconic statement after Khamenei's death
The Russian dictator published an appeal to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.
The head of the Kremlin also began to claim that in the aggressor country of Russia, Ayatollah Khamenei will be remembered "as an outstanding statesman."
Putin drew attention to the fact that his late colleague made a great contribution to the development of Russian-Iranian relations, bringing them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.
What is important to understand is that the Iranian regime was one of Putin's main allies in the war against Ukraine.
Despite this, the head of the Kremlin traditionally decided not to take revenge for his former colleague.
