Putin reacted for the first time to the elimination of his ally Khamenei
Putin reacted for the first time to the elimination of his ally Khamenei

Putin limited himself to a laconic statement after Khamenei's death
Source: online.ua

On March 1, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin expressed his outrage over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, he has not promised to take revenge on Israel and the United States for the destruction of one of their main allies.

  • Putin highlighted Khamenei's role in strengthening Russian-Iranian relations and described him as an 'outstanding statesman' in Russia.
  • The absence of a revenge pledge from Putin reflects the complexities of international relations and the delicate balance of power in the region.

The Russian dictator published an appeal to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Dear Mr. President, Please accept our deep condolences on the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and members of his family, committed in cynical violation of all norms of human morality and international law.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

The head of the Kremlin also began to claim that in the aggressor country of Russia, Ayatollah Khamenei will be remembered "as an outstanding statesman."

Putin drew attention to the fact that his late colleague made a great contribution to the development of Russian-Iranian relations, bringing them to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"I ask you to convey my deepest condolences and support to the family and friends of the Supreme Leader, the government, and the entire people of Iran," the Russian dictator added.

What is important to understand is that the Iranian regime was one of Putin's main allies in the war against Ukraine.

Despite this, the head of the Kremlin traditionally decided not to take revenge for his former colleague.

