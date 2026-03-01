Iran attacked the UAE with over 500 drones and 167 missiles, there are casualties



Source:  CNN

The United Arab Emirates authorities have officially confirmed that three people have been killed as a result of the Iranian regime's regular attacks on the UAE.

  • The UAE Ministry of Defense revealed that out of the 165 ballistic missiles launched by Iran, majority were destroyed by the country's air defense systems, showcasing their defense capabilities.
  • Debris from intercepted missiles and drones caused minor to moderate material damage to civilian objects in various parts of the country.

UAE reveals consequences of Iranian attacks

The country's Ministry of Defense made an official statement.

According to the agency, among the victims of the Iranian strikes are citizens of Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

They were killed by enemy drones that "were able to break through the UAE's air defense system and cause destruction on the ground."

In addition, it is noted that at least 58 more people suffered minor injuries.

The Defense Ministry claims that Iran launched a total of 165 ballistic missiles at the UAE, of which 152 were destroyed by the country's air defenses and 13 fell into the sea. It also managed to eliminate two cruise missiles.

Iran launched a total of 541 drones, of which 506 were intercepted and 35 fell within the country. Debris fell in various parts of the country as a result of ballistic missiles and drones being intercepted by air defense systems, causing minor to moderate material damage to a number of civilian objects.

What is important to understand is that the United Arab Emirates' air defenses intercepted 94.5% of the ballistic missiles and strike drones that Iran launched over the past 24 hours.

