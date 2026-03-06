Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered his team to support the Iranian regime in a war in the Middle East, The Washington Post has learned. Moscow is already providing Tehran with intelligence that could be used to target U.S. military personnel in the region.
Points of attention
- Despite the revelations, President Donald Trump has not taken swift action against Russia for its interference in the conflict between Iran and the US.
- Journalists have gathered information from anonymous American and Western officials disclosing the extent of Kremlin's support to Iran, prompting concerns over increased hostilities in the Middle East.
Putin still intervened in the war in the Middle East
Journalists have access to American and Western officials who speak to the media on condition of anonymity.
Thus, it became known that the Kremlin is transferring intelligence information to Iran, primarily data on the location of American warships and aircraft in the region.
Such “help” from Putin significantly simplifies Tehran’s planning of attacks on US forces in the Middle East.
American officials are well aware that such support for the Iranian regime by Putin could increase the risk of attacks on American military facilities and ships in the Middle East.
Despite this, US President Donald Trump is in no hurry to make an official statement on this matter or at least somehow punish Russia for interfering in the course of this war.