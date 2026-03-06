Putin provides Iran with intelligence to strike US forces — insiders

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered his team to support the Iranian regime in a war in the Middle East, The Washington Post has learned. Moscow is already providing Tehran with intelligence that could be used to target U.S. military personnel in the region.

Putin still intervened in the war in the Middle East

Journalists have access to American and Western officials who speak to the media on condition of anonymity.

Thus, it became known that the Kremlin is transferring intelligence information to Iran, primarily data on the location of American warships and aircraft in the region.

Such “help” from Putin significantly simplifies Tehran’s planning of attacks on US forces in the Middle East.

Russia is providing Iran with satellite information and other types of intelligence that could help the Iranian military or Iranian-backed groups in the region determine the locations of American forces. Share

American officials are well aware that such support for the Iranian regime by Putin could increase the risk of attacks on American military facilities and ships in the Middle East.