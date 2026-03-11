"Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary." Fico tries to intimidate Ukraine
"Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary." Fico tries to intimidate Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened to block a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, just like Hungary, if Viktor Orban's Fidesz party loses the election.

Points of attention

  • Fico does not hide that he fears Orbán's defeat in the Hungarian elections.
  • In his opinion, Zelensky is deliberately waiting for this event.

Fico again threatens Ukraine and Zelensky

According to the Slovak leader, during a planned meeting with the head of the European Commission, he wants to discuss the issue of stopping the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Fico officially confirmed that he would offer his country's services in case the pipeline in Ukraine needs to be "tightened."

But the most important message will be that Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary if necessary.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Against this background, Fico drew attention to the fact that the EU loan for Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros is currently effectively blocked.

As Putin's associate noted, Volodymyr Zelensky has recently been talking about resuming supplies in a month and a half.

That is, after the elections in Hungary, where he is counting on the victory of the opposition. Then there will be no chance for oil from the east. Unless someone else takes over the Hungarian baton, Fico added.

