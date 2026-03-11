Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened to block a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, just like Hungary, if Viktor Orban's Fidesz party loses the election.
Points of attention
- Fico does not hide that he fears Orbán's defeat in the Hungarian elections.
- In his opinion, Zelensky is deliberately waiting for this event.
Fico again threatens Ukraine and Zelensky
According to the Slovak leader, during a planned meeting with the head of the European Commission, he wants to discuss the issue of stopping the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Fico officially confirmed that he would offer his country's services in case the pipeline in Ukraine needs to be "tightened."
Against this background, Fico drew attention to the fact that the EU loan for Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros is currently effectively blocked.
As Putin's associate noted, Volodymyr Zelensky has recently been talking about resuming supplies in a month and a half.
