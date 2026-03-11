Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has threatened to block a €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, just like Hungary, if Viktor Orban's Fidesz party loses the election.

Fico again threatens Ukraine and Zelensky

According to the Slovak leader, during a planned meeting with the head of the European Commission, he wants to discuss the issue of stopping the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Fico officially confirmed that he would offer his country's services in case the pipeline in Ukraine needs to be "tightened."

But the most important message will be that Slovakia is ready to take over from Hungary if necessary. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

Against this background, Fico drew attention to the fact that the EU loan for Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros is currently effectively blocked.

As Putin's associate noted, Volodymyr Zelensky has recently been talking about resuming supplies in a month and a half.