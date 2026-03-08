US 'firmly' addresses Russia after its intervention in Middle East war

The team of American leader Donald Trump has told Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that it is unacceptable to transfer intelligence information to Iran amid airstrikes by American and Israeli forces in the Middle East.
Points of attention
- US attempts to prevent further tensions by engaging in trilateral talks with Russia and Ukraine to end the ongoing conflict in the region.
- Diplomatic efforts led by the US special envoy aim to prevent Russia from supporting Iran and contributing to the turmoil in the Middle East.
US tries to stop Putin with “strong” calls
One of the first to make a statement on this issue was US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff aboard Air Force One.
According to a Trump associate, it was he who personally conveyed the relevant warning to the team of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
What is important to understand is that on March 6, American officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the media that Russia may be providing Iran with information that is used to attack American military personnel and US facilities in the Middle East.
In fact, the point was that Putin was playing an indirect, but indeed key role in escalating this war.
