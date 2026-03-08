Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kalin officially confirmed that Russia has a clear position on the war in the Middle East - it supports Iran, not the US, Israel and their allies.

Russia sided with Iran in the war in the Middle East

According to Kalin, Russia "is not neutral" but "supports Iran."

He also added that Moscow has a very negative attitude towards the way the situation in the Middle East is developing.

"Now Western countries are following the logic that Iran is to blame for everything. But no one is saying that the US and Israel launched an attack against Iran. And Iran is only responding to this attack. This is simply unfair," the Russian ambassador cynically stated. Share

According to Kaelin, in the current situation, the best scenario is an "immediate" end to the war.

Recently, journalists at The Washington Post learned from their insiders that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on targets for attacks on American troops in the Middle East.

Later, the head of the US Defense Department, Pete Hegseth, stated that he was not concerned about the fact that the Kremlin was helping the Iranian regime destroy American military personnel.