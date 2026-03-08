Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kalin officially confirmed that Russia has a clear position on the war in the Middle East - it supports Iran, not the US, Israel and their allies.
Points of attention
- Moscow's call for an immediate end to the war underscores its desire for a swift resolution amidst escalating hostilities in the Middle East.
- The controversy surrounding Russia's support for Iran brings to light the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the ripple effects on global relations.
Russia sided with Iran in the war in the Middle East
According to Kalin, Russia "is not neutral" but "supports Iran."
He also added that Moscow has a very negative attitude towards the way the situation in the Middle East is developing.
According to Kaelin, in the current situation, the best scenario is an "immediate" end to the war.
Recently, journalists at The Washington Post learned from their insiders that Russia is providing Iran with intelligence on targets for attacks on American troops in the Middle East.
Later, the head of the US Defense Department, Pete Hegseth, stated that he was not concerned about the fact that the Kremlin was helping the Iranian regime destroy American military personnel.