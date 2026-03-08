Zelensky reacted with irony to Trump's new accusations
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky reacted with irony to Trump's new accusations

Trump's statements do not embarrass Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that he is not too concerned about criticism from his American counterpart Donald Trump, so he is not paying attention to it.

Points of attention

  • The joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Yetten shed light on Zelensky's stance towards the current administration's policies, showcasing a steadfast commitment to providing support despite external criticism.
  • The friction between Trump's previous criticism of Joe Biden's actions and Zelensky's assistance underscores the complexities of international relations and political dynamics, emphasizing the challenges faced by leaders in navigating such relationships.

Trump's statements do not embarrass Zelensky

During a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Yetten in Kyiv, Zelensky was asked whether he believed he would be able to change the policy of the current administration of President Donald Trump in Washington towards Ukraine.

Against this background, journalists drew attention to the fact that the American leader continues to criticize the support provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Joe Biden's team even when Ukraine offers assistance to Middle Eastern countries and the shooting down of Iranian Shahed attack drones.

We try to help, and then, sometimes, President Trump criticizes me. So, my attitude is this: if you see criticism increasing, it means we are helping more and more. I think that is the priority — to help people. Other things are not so important.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that not long ago, Donald Trump publicly criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for transferring too many weapons to Ukraine.

Moreover, he cynically hinted that he considered Volodymyr Zelenskyy a fraud.

