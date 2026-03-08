Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that he is not too concerned about criticism from his American counterpart Donald Trump, so he is not paying attention to it.
- The joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Yetten shed light on Zelensky's stance towards the current administration's policies, showcasing a steadfast commitment to providing support despite external criticism.
- The friction between Trump's previous criticism of Joe Biden's actions and Zelensky's assistance underscores the complexities of international relations and political dynamics, emphasizing the challenges faced by leaders in navigating such relationships.
Trump's statements do not embarrass Zelensky
During a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Yetten in Kyiv, Zelensky was asked whether he believed he would be able to change the policy of the current administration of President Donald Trump in Washington towards Ukraine.
Against this background, journalists drew attention to the fact that the American leader continues to criticize the support provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by Joe Biden's team even when Ukraine offers assistance to Middle Eastern countries and the shooting down of Iranian Shahed attack drones.
What is important to understand is that not long ago, Donald Trump publicly criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, for transferring too many weapons to Ukraine.
Moreover, he cynically hinted that he considered Volodymyr Zelenskyy a fraud.
