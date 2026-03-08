Ukrainian soldiers hit Russian Pantsir-S1 SAMs and BK-16 boat
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
On March 8, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had conducted a number of new successful operations against the Russian invaders. Thus, this time the enemy Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system, the BK-16 boat, and the command posts of the Russian army came under the defenders' attacks.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing systematic destruction of enemy air defenses and military infrastructure aims to deter Russian aggression and strengthen the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
  • The consequences of the attacks on Russian targets are being evaluated, demonstrating Ukrainian commitment to defending their territory.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that it managed to hit the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex and the BK-16 landing craft in the Novoozerne area, in Crimea.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian soldiers inflicted a series of hits on Russian army command posts.

In particular, the Orion UAV control point in the Krasnosilske district (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the UAV control point in Dunayka (Belgorod region, Russia), the UAV control point in the Hulyaipol district (Zaporizhzhya region), and the UAV control point in Selydove (TOT of the Donetsk region) were hit.

The Defense Forces also struck command and observation posts of the Russian aggressor units in the areas of Nyzhny Rohachyk (TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region), Novopetrykivka, Volnovakha, and Selydovoye (TOT of the Donetsk region).

The consequences of all Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets are currently being clarified and will be announced later.

Systematic destruction of the enemy's air defenses, command posts, and military infrastructure weakens its capabilities to command troops, coordinate unmanned systems, and conduct combat operations.

