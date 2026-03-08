On March 8, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had conducted a number of new successful operations against the Russian invaders. Thus, this time the enemy Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile system, the BK-16 boat, and the command posts of the Russian army came under the defenders' attacks.

New successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces — latest details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that it managed to hit the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex and the BK-16 landing craft in the Novoozerne area, in Crimea.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian soldiers inflicted a series of hits on Russian army command posts.

In particular, the Orion UAV control point in the Krasnosilske district (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), the UAV control point in Dunayka (Belgorod region, Russia), the UAV control point in the Hulyaipol district (Zaporizhzhya region), and the UAV control point in Selydove (TOT of the Donetsk region) were hit.

The Defense Forces also struck command and observation posts of the Russian aggressor units in the areas of Nyzhny Rohachyk (TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region), Novopetrykivka, Volnovakha, and Selydovoye (TOT of the Donetsk region).

The consequences of all Ukrainian attacks on Russian targets are currently being clarified and will be announced later.