Ukraine has defeated 11 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck eleven areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, two UAV control points, and an electronic warfare device of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 8, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 03/08/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,273,290 (+930) people;

tanks — 11,742 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,157 (+6) units;

artillery systems — 38,059 (+55) units;

MLRS — 1,673 (+3) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 164,416 (+2,558) units;

cruise missiles — 4,403 (+19) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 82,101 (+289) units;

special equipment — 4,083 (+3) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes using 33 missiles, 86 air strikes, dropping 254 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 9,837 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,514 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 49 from multiple launch rocket systems.