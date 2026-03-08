Ukraine has defeated 11 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine has defeated 11 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 8, 2026
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck eleven areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, two UAV control points, and an electronic warfare device of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched multiple missile strikes, air strikes, and drone attacks on Ukrainian settlements and positions.
  • Stay informed about the latest developments in the ongoing battle between Ukraine and the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 8, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 03/08/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,273,290 (+930) people;

  • tanks — 11,742 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,157 (+6) units;

  • artillery systems — 38,059 (+55) units;

  • MLRS — 1,673 (+3) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 164,416 (+2,558) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,403 (+19) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 82,101 (+289) units;

  • special equipment — 4,083 (+3) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes using 33 missiles, 86 air strikes, dropping 254 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,837 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,514 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 49 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones — 98 targets neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: A key Russian oil logistics facility is on fire in the Krasnodar region
“Bavovna” in Russia on March 8 — what is known
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia officially announced its support for Iran in a war with the US
Russia sided with Iran in the war in the Middle East

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?