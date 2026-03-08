Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones — 98 targets neutralized
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones — 98 targets neutralized

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, last night the Russian invaders carried out an attack with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 117 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to eliminate most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The conflict continues as new enemy attacks are repelled with the combined efforts of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and other defense units.
  • The ongoing conflict underscores the importance of strategic defense measures and solidarity among Ukrainian soldiers in the face of aggression.

A new enemy attack began at 7:00 p.m. on March 7.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 98 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Two ballistic missiles and 19 strike UAVs were confirmed to have been hit at 11 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

