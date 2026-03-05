Russian bombers have dropped at least 10 aerial bombs on Russia in 2026

Bombing Belgorod: How the Russia continues to terrorize its own territories

Another 2 FABs "unauthorizedly landed" in the Belgorod region.

Thus, on February 3, a FAB was found near the village of Setne, Korochansky district. On February 6, a Russian air bomb fell near the village of Khryashchove, the same district, Belgorod region. The bombs did not explode, no one was injured, ASTRA sources in the region's emergency services added.

Thus, according to ASTRA, these are at least 9 and 10 aerial bombs dropped by Russian aircraft on the territory of the Russian Federation in 2026.

In 2025, Russia dropped at least 143 aerial bombs on its own and occupied territories. In 2024, at least 165 Russian FAB aerial bombs fell on these territories. Share

To counter Ukrainian air defenses, the Russian army began equipping Soviet FAB aerial bombs with UMPK complexes. After such an upgrade, FABs have wings and satellite guidance, allowing them to launch bombs directly from Russian territory.

But due to the imperfection of the system, air bombs do not always reach their target and fall on Russian territory. The Russian authorities try to hide such facts, and when civilians are among the victims of Russian air bombs, they falsely report that the reason lies in the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In January 2026, the Z-channel Fighterbomber, close to the Russian Aerospace Forces, admitted that Russian aerial bombs regularly fall within the borders of Belgorod.