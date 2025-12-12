Russian plane drops bomb near kindergarten in Belgorod

A "munitions fall" occurred near a kindergarten in Belgorod. A Russian plane dropped what is believed to be an aerial bomb on the city.
Points of attention
- An alarming incident occurred in Belgorod as a Russian plane dropped an aerial bomb near a kindergarten, prompting fear and outrage among the local residents.
- Governor Gladkov confirmed that there were no victims or injuries as a result of the bomb falling near the kindergarten, highlighting the importance of prompt action and safe evacuation measures.
Russian plane bombed Belgorod
A piece of ammunition fell — the Ministry of Defense's explosives technicians are making a decision on its disposal. All people who were in the building have been moved to a safe place. Currently, the services are promptly evacuating residents living within a radius of 300 meters, — Governor Gladkov reported.
According to him, there are no victims or injuries.
Local media suggest that a Russian air bomb fell near Kindergarten No. 55 in the Kreyda area. This is indicated by a characteristic crater.
Russian air bombs are dropped regularly. On December 6, a Russian bomber dropped a FAB on Belgorod: the munition exploded near a residential building on Dalekoye Lane. One person was injured.