Russian plane drops bomb near kindergarten in Belgorod
Belgorod
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A "munitions fall" occurred near a kindergarten in Belgorod. A Russian plane dropped what is believed to be an aerial bomb on the city.

  • An alarming incident occurred in Belgorod as a Russian plane dropped an aerial bomb near a kindergarten, prompting fear and outrage among the local residents.
  • Governor Gladkov confirmed that there were no victims or injuries as a result of the bomb falling near the kindergarten, highlighting the importance of prompt action and safe evacuation measures.

Russian plane bombed Belgorod

A piece of ammunition fell — the Ministry of Defense's explosives technicians are making a decision on its disposal. All people who were in the building have been moved to a safe place. Currently, the services are promptly evacuating residents living within a radius of 300 meters, — Governor Gladkov reported.

According to him, there are no victims or injuries.

Local media suggest that a Russian air bomb fell near Kindergarten No. 55 in the Kreyda area. This is indicated by a characteristic crater.

Russian air bombs are dropped regularly. On December 6, a Russian bomber dropped a FAB on Belgorod: the munition exploded near a residential building on Dalekoye Lane. One person was injured.

