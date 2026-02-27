Foreign troops are preparing to deploy in Ukraine — insiders
Foreign troops are preparing to deploy in Ukraine — insiders

Britain and France prepare for the post-war period
Source:  The Telegraph

According to The Telegraph, British and French paratroopers have already made final preparations before the start of a potential mission in Ukraine.

  • The soldiers from the 16th Airborne Brigade are part of the UK's high-readiness force, capable of deployment alongside NATO troops at short notice.
  • Insiders at the British Ministry of Defense highlight these paratroopers as highly capable and ready for action, describing them as 'the tip of the spear of the conventional army.'

Britain and France prepare for the post-war period

As journalists managed to find out, more than 600 soldiers from the 16th Airborne Brigade of Great Britain carried out an airborne landing.

What is important to understand is that they did this together with their comrades from the 11th Parachute Brigade of France.

The media is drawing attention to the fact that the exercises in Brittany are actually the final ones in preparing the landing force for deployment anywhere in the world.

Recently, British leader Keir Starmer officially announced that the United Kingdom and France will lead a military contingent in Ukraine if a ceasefire agreement can be reached.

Although the units that could be deployed in such an operation have not yet been announced, soldiers from the 16th Airborne Brigade are part of the British high-readiness force and are capable of being deployed alongside other troops from NATO nations at short notice.

According to an insider at the British Ministry of Defense, these paratroopers are “the tip of the spear of the conventional army.”

"They are the most willing to go out and do anything," an anonymous source explained.

