Russia destroyed a kindergarten in the Odessa region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia destroyed a kindergarten in the Odessa region

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on the Odessa region
Читати українською

During the night of February 26-27, Russian occupiers continued to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. The most damage was recorded in the Odessa region. Local authorities reported two victims, including a child, and a destroyed kindergarten.

Points of attention

  • Emergency and utility services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attacks, while law enforcement agencies are documenting war crimes committed by Russia.
  • The head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleh Kiper, provided details on the damage caused by the recent Russian attack.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on the Odessa region

The first details were reported by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleh Kiper, on his social networks.

According to him, this time the Russian invaders carried out an air attack on the region with strike drones.

Photo: Oleg Kiper

The civilian and port infrastructure of the Odessa region has again come under enemy attack.

Unfortunately, two people were injured — a 3.5-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man. Both were hospitalized in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical care.

Oleg Kiper

Oleg Kiper

Head of the Odessa Oblast

Photo: Oleg Kiper

The official also officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers damaged port tanks and a construction crane, the facade and glazing of a residential building, cars, and a medical facility.

Moreover, it is stated that the Russian army destroyed the kindergarten building.

Photo: Oleg Kiper

As Kiper noted, emergency and utility services continue to work at the sites of enemy attacks.

Law enforcement agencies are documenting another war crime committed by Russia against the civilian population of the Odessa region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin plans to fight with Ukraine for another 2 years — insiders
Putin is not going to stop the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers neutralized another 1,280 Russian occupiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers neutralized another 1,280 Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense eliminated 165 targets during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?