Russia destroyed a kindergarten in the Odessa region

During the night of February 26-27, Russian occupiers continued to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. The most damage was recorded in the Odessa region. Local authorities reported two victims, including a child, and a destroyed kindergarten.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on the Odessa region

The first details were reported by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleh Kiper, on his social networks.

According to him, this time the Russian invaders carried out an air attack on the region with strike drones.

Photo: Oleg Kiper

The civilian and port infrastructure of the Odessa region has again come under enemy attack.

Unfortunately, two people were injured — a 3.5-year-old girl and a 44-year-old man. Both were hospitalized in moderate condition. They are being provided with all necessary medical care. Oleg Kiper Head of the Odessa Oblast

Photo: Oleg Kiper

The official also officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers damaged port tanks and a construction crane, the facade and glazing of a residential building, cars, and a medical facility.

Moreover, it is stated that the Russian army destroyed the kindergarten building.

Photo: Oleg Kiper

As Kiper noted, emergency and utility services continue to work at the sites of enemy attacks.