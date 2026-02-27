Russia destroyed a kindergarten in the Odessa region

During the night of February 26-27, Russian occupiers continued to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. The most damage was recorded in the Odessa region. Local authorities reported two victims, including a child, and a destroyed kindergarten.
Points of attention
- Emergency and utility services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attacks, while law enforcement agencies are documenting war crimes committed by Russia.
- The head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleh Kiper, provided details on the damage caused by the recent Russian attack.
Consequences of Russia's new attacks on the Odessa region
The first details were reported by the head of the Odessa Oblast Administrative Organization, Oleh Kiper, on his social networks.
According to him, this time the Russian invaders carried out an air attack on the region with strike drones.
The civilian and port infrastructure of the Odessa region has again come under enemy attack.
The official also officially confirmed that the Russian occupiers damaged port tanks and a construction crane, the facade and glazing of a residential building, cars, and a medical facility.
Moreover, it is stated that the Russian army destroyed the kindergarten building.
As Kiper noted, emergency and utility services continue to work at the sites of enemy attacks.
