Air defense eliminated 165 targets during new Russian attack

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that during the night of February 26-27, Russian invaders carried out strikes on Ukraine using 187 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack

A new enemy attack began at 6:00 PM on February 26.

Russian drones carried out attacks from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 120 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 165 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirms the hit of 20 strike UAVs at 14 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several Russian UAVs in the airspace.