Air defense eliminated 165 targets during new Russian attack

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that during the night of February 26-27, Russian invaders carried out strikes on Ukraine using 187 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The air defense forces utilized various defense units to repel the attack, including aviation and anti-aircraft missile troops.
- The attack is ongoing, emphasizing the need for vigilance and adherence to safety rules.
Air Defense announced the results of repelling a new Russian attack
A new enemy attack began at 6:00 PM on February 26.
Russian drones carried out attacks from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
According to the latest data, about 120 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force confirms the hit of 20 strike UAVs at 14 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several Russian UAVs in the airspace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-