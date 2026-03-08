Watch: A key Russian oil logistics facility is on fire in the Krasnodar region

On the night of March 8, Ukrainian drones attacked the Armavir linear production and dispatching station in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia. According to eyewitnesses, the facility was immediately engulfed in a large-scale fire.

“Bavovna” in Russia on March 8 — what is known

Residents of the Krasnodar Territory are already posting videos from the scene, showing several tanks burning.

In addition, it is clearly visible that a column of thick smoke is rising into the sky.

According to data from the Ukrainian OSINT project "CyberBoroshno", this time the linear production and dispatching station (LVDS) "Armavir" came under attack from the Defense Forces.

What is important to understand is that it is a key facility for pipeline logistics of petroleum products, where fuel is pumped through a main pipeline, accumulated in a tank farm, and shipped by rail.

The LVDS is one of the links in the energy chain, so its damage affects not a separate facility, but the entire oil product transportation system in this area, the official statement says. Share

What is also interesting is that the Krasnodar Territory Operations Headquarters stated that 120 rescuers and 38 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, which covered an area of 700 sq. m.