Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that this winter the Defense Forces of Ukraine not only achieved significant results on the battlefield, but also managed to successfully maintain all key areas of defense under their control.

Zelenskyy boasted to Macron about the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he informed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about the new achievements of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Ukrainian soldiers achieved tangible results this winter and held all key areas of defense. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, as of today, it is extremely important that joint European agreements on 90 billion euros of support for Ukraine for the next 2 years are implemented.

In addition, sanctions pressure on Russia must also steadily increase.

Zelensky and Macron also focused on the war in the Middle East and the situation in the Gulf region.

Emmanuel supported our work for greater security in the region — Ukrainian defense against the "Shaheeds" is indeed the most experienced, and it is the Ukrainian experience that can become one of the foundations of renewed and more effective collective security with all partners. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader also confirmed that Kyiv and Paris are preparing for joint formats of diplomatic work in the coming weeks.