Air defense eliminated 90 out of 99 drones during the Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 10-11, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 99 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types. Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- Despite the successful defense, the ongoing threat persists as enemy UAVs continue to target Ukrainian airspace, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine urge vigilance and adherence to safety rules as the battle against hostile drones wages on, with a call for unity and victory resonating among Ukrainian soldiers.
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
It is worth noting that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Nine strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at three locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-