Air defense eliminated 90 out of 99 drones during the Russian attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense eliminated 90 out of 99 drones during the Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 10-11, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 99 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types. Air defense forces were able to neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Despite the successful defense, the ongoing threat persists as enemy UAVs continue to target Ukrainian airspace, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine urge vigilance and adherence to safety rules as the battle against hostile drones wages on, with a call for unity and victory resonating among Ukrainian soldiers.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

It is worth noting that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 90 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Nine strike UAVs were recorded hitting 6 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at three locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Time to act." Trump lashed out at Zelensky with a series of cynical accusations
Trump increases pressure on Ukraine and Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Ukraine holds the cards." Zelensky responded to Trump's reproaches
Zelensky is proud that Ukraine can help the US
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers killed 2 people in Sumy region
Sumy OVA
The Russian army is again attacking Ukrainian civilians

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?