Russian occupiers killed 2 people in Sumy region
Ukraine
Russian occupiers killed 2 people in Sumy region

Sumy OVA
On the evening of March 10, the Russian army struck the Glukhiv community in Sumy Oblast with guided bombs. According to the latest reports, the attack killed two civilians and injured two others.

  • Russian occupiers target civilian enterprises and infrastructure in the region, causing significant damage.
  • Ongoing updates on the situation and response from authorities to the tragic event.

The head of the Sumy OVA, Oleg Grigorov, spoke about the consequences of the new Russian strikes.

According to him, the young man was killed by the Russians, who struck civilian enterprises in Hlukhiv with guided bombs — he was 27 years old.

Three men, ages 42, 59, and 63, were also injured. One of the injured is in the operating room, and two are in hospital wards under the supervision of doctors. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

On the morning of March 11, Grigorov officially confirmed that the 63-year-old wounded man died in the hospital.

According to local authorities, some people managed to take shelter during the last enemy attack. This made it possible to save most of the lives.

The police draw attention to the fact that the Russian army damaged the administrative building and infrastructure of enterprises, warehouses, cars, a gas pipeline, and a transformer.

