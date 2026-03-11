Zelensky promises a "tragic end" for Putin and Russia
Putin and Russia cannot escape punishment for the war against Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will suffer the same fate as German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler.

  • Zelensky's insights shed light on the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, revealing a deep-seated animosity towards Putin's regime.
  • The interview with Irish blogger Cailin Robertson serves as a platform for Zelensky to convey his concerns about the geopolitical landscape and the implications of Russian aggression.

Volodymyr Zelensky shared his predictions on this matter during an interview with Irish blogger Cailin Robertson.

We know how it ended for Hitler. We understand how it will end for Putin. Using sports, music, film, and art festivals like the Venice Biennale as weapons never helps.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that on various cultural platforms — even during children's animation festivals — Russians fill their films with propaganda.

The goal of the Putin regime has remained unchanged for many years: to indoctrinate its society from a very early age.

But it never helps. I am sure that a tragic end awaits their nation," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader warned that the war in the Middle East could escalate to the level of World War III, but most countries are not ready for such a development.

Fedorov promises to strengthen the Ukrainian army

