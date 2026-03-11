Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will suffer the same fate as German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler.

Putin and Russia cannot escape punishment for the war against Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky shared his predictions on this matter during an interview with Irish blogger Cailin Robertson.

We know how it ended for Hitler. We understand how it will end for Putin. Using sports, music, film, and art festivals like the Venice Biennale as weapons never helps. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that on various cultural platforms — even during children's animation festivals — Russians fill their films with propaganda.

The goal of the Putin regime has remained unchanged for many years: to indoctrinate its society from a very early age.

But it never helps. I am sure that a tragic end awaits their nation," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Share