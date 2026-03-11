Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will suffer the same fate as German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler.
Points of attention
- Zelensky's insights shed light on the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, revealing a deep-seated animosity towards Putin's regime.
- The interview with Irish blogger Cailin Robertson serves as a platform for Zelensky to convey his concerns about the geopolitical landscape and the implications of Russian aggression.
Putin and Russia cannot escape punishment for the war against Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky shared his predictions on this matter during an interview with Irish blogger Cailin Robertson.
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that on various cultural platforms — even during children's animation festivals — Russians fill their films with propaganda.
The goal of the Putin regime has remained unchanged for many years: to indoctrinate its society from a very early age.
Against this background, the Ukrainian leader warned that the war in the Middle East could escalate to the level of World War III, but most countries are not ready for such a development.
