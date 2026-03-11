Fedorov announced a record number of multicopters for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On March 11, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, officially confirmed that the Defense Forces of Ukraine will receive twice as many Mavic, Autel, and Matrice, as they have already managed to contract a record number of multicopters for the defenders.

Fedorov promises to strengthen the Ukrainian army

Following the order of the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Procurement Agency has contracted a record number of multicopters over the past two months.

In fact, the point is that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive at least twice as many of these drones as in the same period in 2025.

What is important to understand is that Mavic, Autel, Matrice and other multicopters are involved in the implementation of important combat missions in the tactical depth of the front every day.

The increased need for multicopters is a request from units. They are used for reconnaissance and fire adjustment at depths of up to 5 km, hitting infantry with grenades, mining roads, and increasing the accuracy of FPV drones. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

The head of the defense ministry drew attention to the fact that last month the supply of multicopters increased by 17% compared to January.

According to Fedorov, it is extremely important that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively distribute such drones between combat units.

Moreover, the minister confirmed that work is underway on AI-powered alternatives to the Mavic. Tests are ongoing, with battlefield scaling coming soon.