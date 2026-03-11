Saudi Arabia wants to buy drones worth millions of dollars from Ukraine

As The Wall Street Journal insiders learned, Kyiv and Riyadh are currently negotiating the details of a deal to purchase a large batch of interceptor drones to protect against Iranian Shahed strike drones.

Saudi Arabia is interested in Ukrainian drones

Anonymous sources claim that the value of this deal reaches millions of dollars, but the final document has not yet been agreed upon and signed.

Moreover, it is indicated that official Riyadh has begun negotiations on the purchase of electronic warfare equipment.

According to journalists, many Middle Eastern countries have also shown interest in Ukrainian technologies.

The media draws attention to the fact that Qatari representatives have already visited Ukraine to familiarize themselves with counter-drone technologies.

We cannot ignore the fact that the Ukrainian air defense uses a number of different air defense means, in addition to missiles.

This approach includes so-called interceptor drones that crash into or explode near enemy drones. Ukraine has also successfully used electronic warfare (EW) to jam drone communications. Share

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is ready to help the countries of the Middle East and the United States if it also receives the necessary support from them.