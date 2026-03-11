Saudi Arabia wants to buy drones worth millions of dollars from Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Saudi Arabia wants to buy drones worth millions of dollars from Ukraine

Saudi Arabia is interested in Ukrainian drones
Читати українською
Source:  The Wall Street Journal

As The Wall Street Journal insiders learned, Kyiv and Riyadh are currently negotiating the details of a deal to purchase a large batch of interceptor drones to protect against Iranian Shahed strike drones.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine employs a variety of defense strategies, including interceptor drones and electronic warfare, to counter drone threats successfully.
  • Ukraine is willing to assist Middle Eastern countries and the United States in drone defense with the condition of receiving support in return.

Saudi Arabia is interested in Ukrainian drones

Anonymous sources claim that the value of this deal reaches millions of dollars, but the final document has not yet been agreed upon and signed.

Moreover, it is indicated that official Riyadh has begun negotiations on the purchase of electronic warfare equipment.

According to journalists, many Middle Eastern countries have also shown interest in Ukrainian technologies.

The media draws attention to the fact that Qatari representatives have already visited Ukraine to familiarize themselves with counter-drone technologies.

We cannot ignore the fact that the Ukrainian air defense uses a number of different air defense means, in addition to missiles.

This approach includes so-called interceptor drones that crash into or explode near enemy drones. Ukraine has also successfully used electronic warfare (EW) to jam drone communications.

According to Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is ready to help the countries of the Middle East and the United States if it also receives the necessary support from them.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Umerov and Ukrainian military set off for the Middle East
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy revealed the purpose of the mission to the Middle East
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky warned that Putin could send Russian troops to Iran
The war in the Middle East could escalate
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU finds way to bypass Orban's veto on Ukraine
Orban and Fico's veto is not a sentence for Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?