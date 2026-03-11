Trump is trying to drag Romania into war with Iran — insiders

According to Digi24, US President Donald Trump has asked Bucharest to station additional US troops at an air base in eastern Romania for their further participation in the war in the Middle East.

Romania may go to war against Iran

Romanian military expert, retired commander Sandu Valentin Mateu, commented on the recent events.

He publicly warned that the deployment of American military aircraft and troops on Romanian territory in the context of a war in the Middle East could effectively make the country a party to the conflict.

Mateu also explained to reporters that decisions on the deployment of American military capabilities in Romania will be discussed in detail during a meeting of the Romanian Supreme Defense Council.

According to journalists, the current discussion is about the possible deployment of combat aircraft or refueling aircraft that could participate in combat operations against Iran.

If such aircraft were to carry out combat missions directly from Romanian territory, this could mean that the country would become a "belligerent," which would have consequences from the point of view of international law. Share

Matei believes that Romania risks becoming a target for Iran if it agrees to Donald Trump's request.