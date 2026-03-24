Analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War point out that Russian troops have already launched a spring-summer offensive on the Ukrainian "belt of fortresses" in the Donetsk region. Despite this, dictator Vladimir Putin and members of his team have already realized that he is doomed to failure.
Points of attention
- Efforts are being made to manage expectations in the information space regarding slow progress and significant losses in the ongoing conflict.
- In light of mounting casualties, Russian troops are expected to advance 'slowly' towards strategic targets like Sloviansk and Kramatorsk to minimize further losses.
The Russians are being prepared for a new defeat of their army
Analysts are paying attention to a recent statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.
According to the latter, the enemy threw tens of thousands of his soldiers into extremely exhausting infantry assaults.
Thus, over 6,090 Russian occupiers were killed and wounded in just 4 days.
Moreover, it is indicated that over the past week, the Russian army has lost as many as 8,710 of its soldiers.
According to the ISW team, the probability that the enemy will capture the Ukrainian "belt of fortresses" in 2026 is very low.
This is understood not only by experts, but also by Putin himself, who ordered his subordinates to prepare Russians for a new failure.
What is important to understand is that the latter are already forming expectations in the information space regarding slow progress and large losses.
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