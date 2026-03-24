Putin ordered to prepare Russians for the failure of a new offensive by the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Putin ordered to prepare Russians for the failure of a new offensive by the Russian army

The Russians are being prepared for a new defeat of their army
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

Analysts at the American Institute for the Study of War point out that Russian troops have already launched a spring-summer offensive on the Ukrainian "belt of fortresses" in the Donetsk region. Despite this, dictator Vladimir Putin and members of his team have already realized that he is doomed to failure.

Points of attention

  • Efforts are being made to manage expectations in the information space regarding slow progress and significant losses in the ongoing conflict.
  • In light of mounting casualties, Russian troops are expected to advance 'slowly' towards strategic targets like Sloviansk and Kramatorsk to minimize further losses.

The Russians are being prepared for a new defeat of their army

Analysts are paying attention to a recent statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky.

According to the latter, the enemy threw tens of thousands of his soldiers into extremely exhausting infantry assaults.

Thus, over 6,090 Russian occupiers were killed and wounded in just 4 days.

Moreover, it is indicated that over the past week, the Russian army has lost as many as 8,710 of its soldiers.

Such a high level of casualties is unacceptable, given Russia's current recruitment rate, and will likely reduce Russia's ability to conduct such large-scale assaults in the medium and long term, American analysts emphasize.

According to the ISW team, the probability that the enemy will capture the Ukrainian "belt of fortresses" in 2026 is very low.

This is understood not only by experts, but also by Putin himself, who ordered his subordinates to prepare Russians for a new failure.

What is important to understand is that the latter are already forming expectations in the information space regarding slow progress and large losses.

A member of the Russian State Duma said on March 23 that all wars have casualties, but Russian troops will try to minimize losses by advancing "slowly" towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

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