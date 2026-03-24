Defense forces completely destroyed a Russian army command and observation post

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on March 23, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed 6 areas of personnel concentration, a control point for unmanned aerial vehicles, and a command and observation post of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The defense forces of Ukraine are actively repelling attempts by the Russian invaders to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, utilizing various military tactics to thwart enemy advances.
- Recent enemy attacks include missile strikes, air strikes, the use of kamikaze drones, and assaults on settlements and Ukrainian troop positions, showcasing the intensity of the conflict.
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 24, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/24/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,289,740 (+890) people
tanks — 11,800 (+6) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,271 (+3) units.
artillery systems — 38,695 (+33) units.
MLRS — 1,696 (+1) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 193,892 (+1,023) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 84,955 (+180) units.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out one missile strike, using four missiles, as well as 75 air strikes, dropping 255 guided bombs.
In addition, it used 9,027 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,727 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 86 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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