Air defense neutralized 25 Russian missiles and 365 drones

Last night, Russia launched a new combined attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, using strike drones, air-launched missiles, and ground-launched missiles. It is important to understand that this is a total of 426 airstrikes.
Points of attention
- Preliminary data shows that as of 09:00, air defenses have shot down/suppressed 390 targets, including 18 X-101 cruise missiles, 5 Iskander-K cruise missiles, and 365 enemy UAVs, reflecting the intensity and scale of the ongoing conflict.
- The successful neutralization of a significant number of enemy missiles and drones highlights the crucial role of air defense systems in safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty and protecting its critical assets from hostile attacks.
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
For a new air attack, the enemy used:
7 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Kursk Oblast, Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk Oblast);
18 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — from the airspace over the Caspian Sea);
5 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area — Bryansk region, Russian Federation);
4 Kh-59/69/31 guided aircraft missiles (launch area — Kursk region, Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk region);
392 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske, TOT AR Crimea, about 250 of them are "Shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 390 targets — 25 missiles and 365 drones of various types:
18 X-101 cruise missiles;
5 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
2 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;
365 enemy UAVs of various types.
The hits of 6 missiles and 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 22 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 10 locations.
Information regarding the three enemy missiles is being clarified.
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