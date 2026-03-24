Air defense neutralized 25 Russian missiles and 365 drones

Last night, Russia launched a new combined attack on critical infrastructure in Ukraine, using strike drones, air-launched missiles, and ground-launched missiles. It is important to understand that this is a total of 426 airstrikes.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

For a new air attack, the enemy used:

7 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Kursk Oblast, Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk Oblast);

18 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — from the airspace over the Caspian Sea);

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area — Bryansk region, Russian Federation);

4 Kh-59/69/31 guided aircraft missiles (launch area — Kursk region, Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk region);

392 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Gvardiyske, TOT AR Crimea, about 250 of them are "Shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 390 targets — 25 missiles and 365 drones of various types:

18 X-101 cruise missiles;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

365 enemy UAVs of various types.

The hits of 6 missiles and 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 22 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 10 locations.