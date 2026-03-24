Russia attacked Poltava, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions — 4 dead
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked Poltava, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions — 4 dead

State Emergency Service
Consequences of the new Russian attack on Ukraine on March 23-24
Читати українською

During the night of March 23-24, Russia launched a new massive strike on various regions of Ukraine. Casualties were reported in Poltava, Zaporizhia, and Kharkiv regions, as well as Kherson. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports many civilian casualties.

Points of attention

  • The tragic incidents in Kherson, Poltava, Zaporizhia, and Kharkiv underscore the escalating tension and violence in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Efforts are ongoing to assess the full extent of the damages, determine the final number of casualties, and address the immediate repercussions of the recent attacks.

Consequences of the new Russian attack on Ukraine on March 23-24

In the city of Poltava and Poltava district, two civilians were killed and 7 others were injured as a result of a hostile attack.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that damage was recorded to residential buildings, a hotel, and industrial facilities. Fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished.

Rescuers are working at the scene, and work is underway to eliminate the consequences. The victims are being provided with the necessary assistance: psychologists from the State Emergency Service have been involved, providing support to people. The information is being clarified.

In Zaporizhia, a person was killed and 5 others were injured as a result of a massive enemy attack.

Local authorities report a fire in a high-rise building and a partially damaged residential building with subsequent ignition.

Trucks and cars were also on fire. Nearby buildings were damaged by the blast wave. The final number of victims is being determined. Emergency and rescue operations have been completed, all fires have been extinguished by firefighters.

In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army attacked the Slatyne-Kharkiv electric train with an FPV drone.

According to the latest data, a passenger died, and the train driver and his assistant were injured.

At the time of the impact, the train was at the Slatine station.

In the morning in Kherson, Russian shelling destroyed a private residential building — a person was trapped under the rubble

Rescuers unblocked the body of a man with no signs of life.

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