Russia attacked Poltava, Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions — 4 dead

During the night of March 23-24, Russia launched a new massive strike on various regions of Ukraine. Casualties were reported in Poltava, Zaporizhia, and Kharkiv regions, as well as Kherson. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports many civilian casualties.
Points of attention
- The tragic incidents in Kherson, Poltava, Zaporizhia, and Kharkiv underscore the escalating tension and violence in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
- Efforts are ongoing to assess the full extent of the damages, determine the final number of casualties, and address the immediate repercussions of the recent attacks.
Consequences of the new Russian attack on Ukraine on March 23-24
In the city of Poltava and Poltava district, two civilians were killed and 7 others were injured as a result of a hostile attack.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that damage was recorded to residential buildings, a hotel, and industrial facilities. Fires broke out, which were quickly extinguished.
In Zaporizhia, a person was killed and 5 others were injured as a result of a massive enemy attack.
Local authorities report a fire in a high-rise building and a partially damaged residential building with subsequent ignition.
In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army attacked the Slatyne-Kharkiv electric train with an FPV drone.
According to the latest data, a passenger died, and the train driver and his assistant were injured.
At the time of the impact, the train was at the Slatine station.
In the morning in Kherson, Russian shelling destroyed a private residential building — a person was trapped under the rubble
Rescuers unblocked the body of a man with no signs of life.
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