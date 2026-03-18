According to Finnish leader Alexander Stubb, Europe intends to reach an agreement with US President Donald Trump that would help resolve the oil crisis in the Persian Gulf and end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Stubb is trying to lure Trump to Ukraine's side

According to the President of Finland, it is important right now to offer Trump what he really wants.

First of all, we are talking about European military support to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Stubb voiced the suggestion that a condition for providing such assistance could be all necessary support for Ukraine from the United States.

The politician believes that Trump can still persuade Russian dictator Putin to end the war.

According to Stubb, this plan needs to be discussed in more detail and an attempt should be made to persuade the US president to agree to it.

I have no illusions about who can convince President Trump of anything. If I can get even one of ten ideas to him about Ukraine, I will consider it a success. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

He also does not hide that the war in the Middle East has become another serious problem for Ukraine, because rising oil prices give Putin additional money for the war.