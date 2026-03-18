Finland offers Trump aid in exchange for support for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Finland offers Trump aid in exchange for support for Ukraine

Stubb is trying to lure Trump to Ukraine's side
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

According to Finnish leader Alexander Stubb, Europe intends to reach an agreement with US President Donald Trump that would help resolve the oil crisis in the Persian Gulf and end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The link between the oil crisis in the Persian Gulf and funding for Russia's war on Ukraine underscores the urgency of finding diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability.
  • The Finnish President's strategic approach highlights the importance of aligning with Trump's interests to effectively address key global conflicts and security threats.

Stubb is trying to lure Trump to Ukraine's side

According to the President of Finland, it is important right now to offer Trump what he really wants.

First of all, we are talking about European military support to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Stubb voiced the suggestion that a condition for providing such assistance could be all necessary support for Ukraine from the United States.

The politician believes that Trump can still persuade Russian dictator Putin to end the war.

According to Stubb, this plan needs to be discussed in more detail and an attempt should be made to persuade the US president to agree to it.

I have no illusions about who can convince President Trump of anything. If I can get even one of ten ideas to him about Ukraine, I will consider it a success.

Alexander Stubb

Alexander Stubb

President of Finland

He also does not hide that the war in the Middle East has become another serious problem for Ukraine, because rising oil prices give Putin additional money for the war.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Trump is setting him up." The head of the Pentagon may become the new victim of the war against Iran
Hegset will become a scapegoat for Trump
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russians' spring campaign has already failed — Zelensky
Russia suffered a new defeat on the Ukrainian front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The era of Russian tanks is finally coming to an end
Russian tanks are finally a thing of the past

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?