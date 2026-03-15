The Russians' spring campaign has already failed — Zelensky

On March 15, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky publicly announced that the spring offensive campaign of the Russian invaders against Ukraine had already failed.

Russia suffered a new defeat on the Ukrainian front

The president said this during a conversation with journalists.

Media representatives asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy to comment on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans for the spring-summer campaign.

To quote our military command, the Russian spring campaign has already failed. Because it was planned for the beginning of spring in full. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, the Russians' spring campaign "drowned in this spring, they were unable to advance."

They are taking offensive actions, but they are all the same — attempts at infiltration and so on. They cannot get anywhere with their equipment — we burn the equipment,” the head of state explained. Share

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that the Russian army has actually lost the opportunity to launch a large-scale military operation, as if it would have given at least some chance of a breakthrough.

Despite this, the president does not deny that in various parts of the front, the enemy regularly resorts to infiltration tactics and regular assault operations.