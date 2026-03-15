The Russians' spring campaign has already failed — Zelensky

On March 15, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky publicly announced that the spring offensive campaign of the Russian invaders against Ukraine had already failed.
Points of attention
- Zelensky highlights that Russia's equipment has been destroyed, hindering their ability to launch any large-scale military operation for the time being.
- The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia sees continuous battles along the front, with Ukrainian soldiers successfully combating enemy forces.
Russia suffered a new defeat on the Ukrainian front
The president said this during a conversation with journalists.
Media representatives asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy to comment on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans for the spring-summer campaign.
According to the Ukrainian leader, the Russians' spring campaign "drowned in this spring, they were unable to advance."
Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that the Russian army has actually lost the opportunity to launch a large-scale military operation, as if it would have given at least some chance of a breakthrough.
Despite this, the president does not deny that in various parts of the front, the enemy regularly resorts to infiltration tactics and regular assault operations.
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