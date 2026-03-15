The Russians' spring campaign has already failed — Zelensky
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Ukraine
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The Russians' spring campaign has already failed — Zelensky

Russia suffered a new defeat on the Ukrainian front
Читати українською
Source:  UNIAN

On March 15, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky publicly announced that the spring offensive campaign of the Russian invaders against Ukraine had already failed.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky highlights that Russia's equipment has been destroyed, hindering their ability to launch any large-scale military operation for the time being.
  • The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia sees continuous battles along the front, with Ukrainian soldiers successfully combating enemy forces.

Russia suffered a new defeat on the Ukrainian front

The president said this during a conversation with journalists.

Media representatives asked Volodymyr Zelenskyy to comment on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans for the spring-summer campaign.

To quote our military command, the Russian spring campaign has already failed. Because it was planned for the beginning of spring in full.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, the Russians' spring campaign "drowned in this spring, they were unable to advance."

They are taking offensive actions, but they are all the same — attempts at infiltration and so on. They cannot get anywhere with their equipment — we burn the equipment,” the head of state explained.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew attention to the fact that the Russian army has actually lost the opportunity to launch a large-scale military operation, as if it would have given at least some chance of a breakthrough.

Despite this, the president does not deny that in various parts of the front, the enemy regularly resorts to infiltration tactics and regular assault operations.

Our soldiers are destroying them,” the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

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