During the night of March 14-15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to significantly weaken the Russian invaders by attacking their important equipment. This time, the enemy radars "Protyvnik", "Parol" and the launcher of the S-400 "Triumph" air defense system came under the defenders' attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on new successes of the Ukrainian troops

In order to reduce the air defense capabilities of the Russian army, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the 59N6-E “Protyvnik” and 73E6 “Parol” radar stations.

An important operation was carried out in the area of Libknekhtivka in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a launcher from the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system near Dalne (TOT AR Crimea).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the scale of the damage caused is being clarified.

According to Ukrainian soldiers, as a result of the destruction of the Valdai radar complex in the Primorske region (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) on March 10, 2026, its significant damage was confirmed.