Air defense eliminated 90 targets while repelling the Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of March 14-15, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 97 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones. Most of the enemy targets were successfully eliminated.
Points of attention
- The latest data reveals that approximately 70 of the enemy UAVs were 'shaheeds', with efforts to safeguard territories from further attacks.
- Ukrainian soldiers call for unity and vigilance to overcome the relentless assault and secure victory in the face of adversity.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 14-15 — what are the consequences?
A new Russian air strike began as early as 6:00 PM on March 14.
This time, Russian drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 90 enemy UAVs.
5 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 2 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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