Air defense eliminated 90 targets while repelling the Russian attack

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of March 14-15, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 97 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones. Most of the enemy targets were successfully eliminated.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 14-15 — what are the consequences?

A new Russian air strike began as early as 6:00 PM on March 14.

This time, Russian drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Share

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 90 enemy UAVs.

5 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 2 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.