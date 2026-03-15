Air defense eliminated 90 targets while repelling the Russian attack
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Ukraine
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Air defense eliminated 90 targets while repelling the Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 14-15 — what are the consequences?
Читати українською

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of March 14-15, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 97 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas and other types of drones. Most of the enemy targets were successfully eliminated.

Points of attention

  • The latest data reveals that approximately 70 of the enemy UAVs were 'shaheeds', with efforts to safeguard territories from further attacks.
  • Ukrainian soldiers call for unity and vigilance to overcome the relentless assault and secure victory in the face of adversity.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 14-15 — what are the consequences?

A new Russian air strike began as early as 6:00 PM on March 14.

This time, Russian drones flew from the directions of Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 90 enemy UAVs.

5 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 2 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call Ukrainian soldiers.

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