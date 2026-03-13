The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, publicly acknowledged that the interests of Moscow and Washington "situally coincided" in the issue of the temporary lifting of US sanctions on Russian oil tankers. However, the Kremlin spokesman does not hide that this is not what official Moscow wanted.

Russia wanted more concessions from the US

What is important to understand is that on March 12, the team of American leader Donald Trump lifted sanctions restrictions on the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products transported by tankers at sea for 30 days.

The official document states that the US Treasury Department is allowing the delivery and sale of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels as of March 12.

In addition, it is noted that the license will remain valid until midnight on April 11, Washington time.

Despite this, the White House's decision did not please Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team.

According to Peskov, the US president's actions indicate an attempt to stabilize energy markets, not concessions by the Russian Federation.