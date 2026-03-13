Kremlin unhappy with US decision to lift sanctions against Russian oil
Economics
Kremlin unhappy with US decision to lift sanctions against Russian oil

Russia wanted more concessions from the US
Source:  online.ua

The Russian dictator's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, publicly acknowledged that the interests of Moscow and Washington "situally coincided" in the issue of the temporary lifting of US sanctions on Russian oil tankers. However, the Kremlin spokesman does not hide that this is not what official Moscow wanted.

  • While the official document allows the delivery and sale of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels until April 11, the Kremlin remains unsatisfied with the outcome.
  • Despite claims of stabilizing energy markets, the Kremlin sees the US actions as lacking in concessions towards the Russian Federation in the oil sector.

Russia wanted more concessions from the US

What is important to understand is that on March 12, the team of American leader Donald Trump lifted sanctions restrictions on the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products transported by tankers at sea for 30 days.

The official document states that the US Treasury Department is allowing the delivery and sale of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto vessels as of March 12.

In addition, it is noted that the license will remain valid until midnight on April 11, Washington time.

Despite this, the White House's decision did not please Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team.

According to Peskov, the US president's actions indicate an attempt to stabilize energy markets, not concessions by the Russian Federation.

We have heard statements from representatives of the United States that this exception is now made for oil already loaded before March 12. But there was also a statement that in general the US does not plan to lift any oil sanctions on the Russian Federation, Putin's spokesman publicly complains.

The US is again easing sanctions pressure on Russia

