The US is not selling weapons to Russia and is not imposing sanctions against Ukraine — Rubio

Rubio
Source:  Ukrinform

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that the administration of President Donald Trump "continues to increase pressure on Moscow" and sell weapons to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The US under President Trump's administration is committed to escalating pressure on Moscow and enhancing support for Ukraine through weapons supplies.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasizes that there are no arms sales to Russia and no sanctions imposed on Ukraine.

Rubio said about the alleged increase in US pressure on Russia

He said this during a press conference on February 25.

The administration continues to increase pressure on Moscow. For example, late last year the president imposed additional sanctions on the Russian oil company Rosneft. The administration continues to sell weapons to Ukraine. We are not selling weapons to Russia and we are not imposing sanctions on Ukraine.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State

This is how Rubio answered a journalist's question about whether there will come "a moment when the administration changes course and increases pressure on Moscow."

According to the US Secretary of State, Trump appreciates the fact that he "is the only world leader who has a chance in the world to bring these two sides together at the negotiating table."

We are the only country or the only organization on the planet that has been able to get Russian and Ukrainian negotiators to sit down at the table and talk to each other.

He noted that in this war, it is "very important for the United States to hold this position, which we do not want to lose."

If we abandon it or close ourselves off from it, then who will? The United Nations will not do it. France will not do it. The EU will not do it. The Russians will not even talk to them. So we do not want to abandon it — we know that ultimately the war in Ukraine has no military solution.

Rubio added that “this war will be resolved through negotiations, and right now the United States is the only country in the world that can be a catalyst for negotiations.

Rubio also said that Trump's patience "is not unlimited."

But I'm not going to predict when it's going to end or at what point he's going to decide not to do it anymore. I can tell you, and I think you've heard him express deep disappointment that it hasn't ended because he thinks it's an absolutely stupid and pointless war.

