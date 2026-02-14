"The alliance must change!". Rubio appealed to European countries
"The alliance must change!". Rubio appealed to European countries

Rubio
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on February 14 that under Donald Trump, the United States may seem "direct and blunt," but that's only because it "cares deeply" about its future and the future of Europe.

  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges for changes in cooperation between the US and Europe during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.
  • Rubio emphasized a deep sense of concern for the future of Europe and highlighted the strong ties between the United States and Europe.

Rubio addressed European countries in Munich

Rubio said this during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

During his speech, the Secretary of State emphasized the close ties between the United States and Europe.

That's why we Americans can sometimes seem a little blunt and blunt in our advice. The reason for that is that we care deeply. We care deeply about your future and ours, and if we sometimes disagree, our differences stem from our deep sense of concern for Europe, to which we are connected not only economically, not only militarily, but we are connected spiritually and culturally.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State

At the same time, he assured that under the Trump administration, the United States remains committed to the alliance with Europe.

Rubio added that the US under Trump wants Europe to show strength because "we know that the fate of Europe will never be irrelevant to our national security."

According to Rubio, under Trump's leadership, the United States plans to take on the task of renewal and recovery.

While we are willing to do this ourselves if necessary, we prefer to do it together with you.

Rubio says that the United States and Europe "are one," and also assured that "the fate of Europe will never be indifferent to us."

