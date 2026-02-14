"The alliance must change!". Rubio appealed to European countries

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on February 14 that under Donald Trump, the United States may seem "direct and blunt," but that's only because it "cares deeply" about its future and the future of Europe.
Points of attention
- Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges for changes in cooperation between the US and Europe during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.
- Rubio emphasized a deep sense of concern for the future of Europe and highlighted the strong ties between the United States and Europe.
Rubio addressed European countries in Munich
Rubio said this during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.
During his speech, the Secretary of State emphasized the close ties between the United States and Europe.
At the same time, he assured that under the Trump administration, the United States remains committed to the alliance with Europe.
Rubio added that the US under Trump wants Europe to show strength because "we know that the fate of Europe will never be irrelevant to our national security."
According to Rubio, under Trump's leadership, the United States plans to take on the task of renewal and recovery.
Rubio says that the United States and Europe "are one," and also assured that "the fate of Europe will never be indifferent to us."
