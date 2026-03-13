Trump lifts sanctions against Russian oil tankers

The administration of US leader Donald Trump has officially decided to lift sanctions restrictions on the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products transported by tankers at sea for 30 days.
Points of attention
- Journalists have noted that the new American license permits the delivery and sale of Russian oil loaded onto ships as of March 12, with the validity of the permit set until midnight on April 11, Washington time.
- The easing of sanctions reflects a strategic move by the US government under the Trump administration and has implications for the global oil market dynamics.
The US is again easing sanctions pressure on Russia
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant gave an official explanation on this matter.
According to the latter, the American authorities made this decision, allegedly to increase the global volume of current supplies.
Journalists have already analyzed the text of the new American license and concluded that Donald Trump's team is giving the green light to the delivery and sale of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships as of March 12.
What is important to understand is that this permit will be valid until midnight on April 11, Washington time.
