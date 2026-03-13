Trump lifts sanctions against Russian oil tankers

The administration of US leader Donald Trump has officially decided to lift sanctions restrictions on the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products transported by tankers at sea for 30 days.

The US is again easing sanctions pressure on Russia

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant gave an official explanation on this matter.

According to the latter, the American authorities made this decision, allegedly to increase the global volume of current supplies.

The U.S. Treasury Department is temporarily allowing countries to purchase Russian oil currently stuck at sea. This limited, short-term measure applies only to oil already in transit and will not provide significant financial benefits to the Russian government. Scott Bessent US Treasury Secretary

Journalists have already analyzed the text of the new American license and concluded that Donald Trump's team is giving the green light to the delivery and sale of Russian oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships as of March 12.