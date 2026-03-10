Rubio VS Vance. Trump is already choosing a successor

Despite the fact that the second term of US leader Donald Trump lasts only about a year, he is already thinking about his successor. The main candidates for the post of the new US president are US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Rubio now has a better chance of becoming the new US president

According to NBC News, the current head of the White House conducted an informal survey among his donors about who they see as the next candidate in the US presidential election.

What is important to understand is that they should take place as early as 2028.

Journalists learned from their insiders that the majority of those present supported the candidacy of State Department Head Marco Rubio, not Vice President J.D. Vance.

Analysts believe this may indicate Rubio's growing influence due to his central role in the administration's foreign policy.

Despite this, it is noted that Vance is still leading among Republican voters.

According to the latest data, the US vice president remains popular among supporters of the MAGA movement.