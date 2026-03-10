Trump gave Putin advice on Ukraine during new talks

US President Donald Trump has described his recent conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as "very good". The US president said the Kremlin leader offered him help in the Middle East, but the offer was rejected.
Points of attention
- The positive tone of the conversation indicates that Putin is reportedly determined to act 'very constructively' according to the White House.
- The ongoing conflict and animosity between President Putin and President Zelensky of Ukraine remain significant hurdles in finding a resolution.
Trump spoke about his conversation with Putin
Journalists asked the head of the White House about his negotiations with the Russian dictator.
As Donald Trump claims, he considers them “very good.”
According to the American leader, the situation in the Middle East was also in the spotlight.
According to the head of the White House, this conversation was positive, and the Russian dictator, they say, is determined to act "very constructively."
