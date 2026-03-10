Trump gave Putin advice on Ukraine during new talks
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump gave Putin advice on Ukraine during new talks

The White House
Trump spoke about his conversation with Putin
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has described his recent conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as "very good". The US president said the Kremlin leader offered him help in the Middle East, but the offer was rejected.

Points of attention

  • The positive tone of the conversation indicates that Putin is reportedly determined to act 'very constructively' according to the White House.
  • The ongoing conflict and animosity between President Putin and President Zelensky of Ukraine remain significant hurdles in finding a resolution.

Trump spoke about his conversation with Putin

Journalists asked the head of the White House about his negotiations with the Russian dictator.

As Donald Trump claims, he considers them “very good.”

We talked about Ukraine — it's just an endless struggle... there's a huge hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky. It seems like they can't come to an agreement.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to the American leader, the situation in the Middle East was also in the spotlight.

We talked about the Middle East, of course. And he wants to be helpful. I said, "You could be even more helpful if you ended the war between Ukraine and Russia. That would be more helpful," which was the advice Trump gave the Russian dictator regarding Ukraine.

According to the head of the White House, this conversation was positive, and the Russian dictator, they say, is determined to act "very constructively."

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fedorov presented a new war plan and named 3 specific goals
Mykhailo Fedorov
New war plan — Fedorov reveals details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Foreign troops are preparing to deploy in Ukraine — insiders
Britain and France prepare for the post-war period
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's war machine is starting to collapse from within — analysts
Putin has new serious problems

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?