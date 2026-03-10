Trump gave Putin advice on Ukraine during new talks

US President Donald Trump has described his recent conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as "very good". The US president said the Kremlin leader offered him help in the Middle East, but the offer was rejected.

Trump spoke about his conversation with Putin

Journalists asked the head of the White House about his negotiations with the Russian dictator.

As Donald Trump claims, he considers them “very good.”

We talked about Ukraine — it's just an endless struggle... there's a huge hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky. It seems like they can't come to an agreement. Donald Trump President of the United States

According to the American leader, the situation in the Middle East was also in the spotlight.

We talked about the Middle East, of course. And he wants to be helpful. I said, "You could be even more helpful if you ended the war between Ukraine and Russia. That would be more helpful," which was the advice Trump gave the Russian dictator regarding Ukraine. Share