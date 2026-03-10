Trump is ready to eliminate the new leader of Iran

According to The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has already told his team that he will order the assassination of Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ali Khamenei, if he continues his father's political line and does not agree to concessions.

Trump is determined to act tough

The Wall Street Journal learned about Trump's intentions from several insiders in the US president's entourage.

According to them, as of today, the White House considers Khamenei Jr. to be the person who will continue his father's "hard line."

Donald Trump is convinced that Mojtaba is not ready to make concessions.

Anonymous sources claim that the implementation of a potential operation to eliminate the new leader of Iran will most likely be entrusted to Israel.

Not long ago, Donald Trump announced that he wants to personally participate in determining the next leader of Iran.

Against this backdrop, he called Khamenei Jr. "worthless" and also threatened that without his approval, the next leader of Iran "will not last long."

According to the head of the White House, he is "unhappy" with the election of Iran's new supreme leader, but did not want to reveal his plans for him.