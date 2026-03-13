Russia does not plan to stop offensive on the front — Syrsky

The Kremlin has no intention of stopping its offensive, even though it is suffering significant losses on the battlefield.

Russia suffers significant losses, but continues offensive — Syrsky

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, during a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Sweden, General Mikael Klasson.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the visit of the Swedish general is a signal that the partnership with Sweden remains a strategic priority. He also thanked the King, the Government and the people of Sweden for their support for Ukraine and military assistance to the Defense Forces, in particular for the 21st assistance package, which includes the latest air defense systems, Deep Strike systems and ammunition.

Stockholm remains a committed participant in coalitions to develop Ukraine's air force, naval forces, unmanned systems, armored vehicles, demining, and information technologies. Sweden's example of such activity is important for consolidating the partners' joint efforts to force Russia to peace. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief also added that the Kremlin currently has no intention of stopping offensive operations, although it is suffering significant losses on the battlefield, which for three months in a row have exceeded the replenishment of the Russian army.

At the same time, he informed the Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces about the operational situation on the 1,200 km long active front and about the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weapons and military equipment.