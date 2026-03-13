Russia does not plan to stop offensive on the front — Syrsky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia does not plan to stop offensive on the front — Syrsky

CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrsky
Читати українською

The Kremlin has no intention of stopping its offensive, even though it is suffering significant losses on the battlefield.

Points of attention

  • Russia continues its offensive on the front despite losses, confirmed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Sweden provides support to Ukraine in the form of military assistance and the latest defense technologies.

Russia suffers significant losses, but continues offensive — Syrsky

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, during a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Sweden, General Mikael Klasson.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, the visit of the Swedish general is a signal that the partnership with Sweden remains a strategic priority. He also thanked the King, the Government and the people of Sweden for their support for Ukraine and military assistance to the Defense Forces, in particular for the 21st assistance package, which includes the latest air defense systems, Deep Strike systems and ammunition.

Stockholm remains a committed participant in coalitions to develop Ukraine's air force, naval forces, unmanned systems, armored vehicles, demining, and information technologies. Sweden's example of such activity is important for consolidating the partners' joint efforts to force Russia to peace.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Commander-in-Chief also added that the Kremlin currently has no intention of stopping offensive operations, although it is suffering significant losses on the battlefield, which for three months in a row have exceeded the replenishment of the Russian army.

At the same time, he informed the Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish Armed Forces about the operational situation on the 1,200 km long active front and about the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in weapons and military equipment.

He expressed his belief that fruitful military cooperation with our NATO partners here in Ukraine is laying the foundations for a new security architecture for all of Europe.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced the success of the counter-offensive operations of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the south
CinC AF of Ukraine
Syrsky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a new type of war." Syrsky addressed Ukrainians on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Syrsky made an important statement on February 24
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The enemy suffers critical losses in manpower and equipment — Syrskyi
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky assessed the situation on the front

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?