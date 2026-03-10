The enemy suffers critical losses in manpower and equipment — Syrskyi
The enemy suffers critical losses in manpower and equipment — Syrskyi

On the morning of March 10, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that he had worked in units and subdivisions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region. He spoke about the current situation on this sector of the front and the losses of the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Meetings with commanders were held to strengthen defense resilience and improve logistics on the front lines.
  • The enemy is suffering critical losses in manpower and equipment, underlining the effectiveness of Ukrainian tactics and strategies in the conflict.

Syrsky assessed the situation on the front

According to the commander-in-chief, he held meetings with commanders of corps, brigades, and battalions, who carry out combat missions every day in the most difficult areas of the front.

He studied the specifics of the fighting on this front line directly on the ground, discussed current issues of combat mission performance, and the level of support for our units. He approved decisions to strengthen the resilience of defense and improve logistics.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As Syrsky noted, the peculiarity of the war at the current stage is that the concept of "front line" is being blurred.

In fact, in many areas, mutual "infiltration zones" for small infantry groups can reach over 10 km.

The Commander-in-Chief drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers are conducting their own active offensive actions, disrupting most of the plans of the Russian army.

The enemy is suffering significant, sometimes critical, losses in manpower and equipment. Ukrainian units are effectively using unmanned systems, artillery, and remote mining, consistently reducing the combat potential of Russian troops, disrupting their offensive plans, — stressed Syrsky.

