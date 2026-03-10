The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 Russian army UAV control points

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on March 9, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, four UAV control points, four artillery systems, one warehouse, and two other important facilities of the Russian occupiers.
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 10, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/10/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,274,990 (+950) people;
tanks — 11,758 (+13) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,174 (+7) units;
artillery systems — 38,202 (+73) units;
MLRS — 1,679 (+4) units;
air defense systems — 1,328 (+2) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 168,809 (+2,169) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 82,510 (+221) units;
special equipment — 4,087 (+4) units.
In addition, it used 9,812 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,887 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 84 from multiple launch rocket systems.
