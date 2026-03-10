The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 Russian army UAV control points
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 Russian army UAV control points

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 Russian army UAV control points
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on March 9, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked three areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, four UAV control points, four artillery systems, one warehouse, and two other important facilities of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Official confirmation marks a crucial development in the ongoing full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Stay informed on the latest updates and significant events in the conflict to understand the current situation and implications.

Losses of the Russian Army as of March 10, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 03/10/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,274,990 (+950) people;

  • tanks — 11,758 (+13) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,174 (+7) units;

  • artillery systems — 38,202 (+73) units;

  • MLRS — 1,679 (+4) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,328 (+2) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 168,809 (+2,169) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 82,510 (+221) units;

  • special equipment — 4,087 (+4) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 90 air strikes, dropping 251 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 9,812 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,887 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 84 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 122 out of 137 targets during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump gave Putin advice on Ukraine during new talks
The White House
Trump spoke about his conversation with Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Dnipro and Kharkiv — 14 wounded
State Emergency Service
The aftermath of Russia's attacks on the Dnipro and Kharkiv — the latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?