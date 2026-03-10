Air defense neutralized 122 out of 137 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 9-10, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 137 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully eliminate most of the enemy targets.
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 p.m. on March 9.
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.
According to the latest data, about 80 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
12 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 10 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
